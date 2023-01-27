NJ lottery players win more than $1M on "7-7-7" Pick-3 drawing

article

It all came up 7s for Pick 3 players in New Jersey on Thursday night, setting a single-day payout record for the game.

The Pick-3 drawing results were 7-7-7, and the Fireball number drawn was 7 as well.

The New Jersey Lottery says over $1 million in prizes was one on the drawing.



There were 2,862 tickets that won $250 each playing 7-7-7 straight based on a $0.50 wager. This is a major increase from the last time 7, 7, and 7 were drawn straight on June 28, 2022, when players only won $114.50 each based on the same $0.50 straight wager with a pari-mutuel prize structure.



This significant payout is the result of the game change that took place on November 14, 2022.



"We are excited that our Pick-3 players found luck in 7-7-7 and want to congratulate all the winners on their big payouts," said Executive Director James Carey. "We encourage all players to keep playing and trying their luck with this exciting game."