NJ lottery player wins $881K jackpot

One Jersey Cash 5 player matched all five numbers drawn for a $881,079 jackpot during the Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 drawing.

The winning numbers were: 09, 13, 22, 28, and 44. The XTRA number was: 03.

The winning ticket was sold at 7-Eleven #34205, 1 Kinderkamack Rd., Montvale in Bergen County.

The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold.



"Congratulations to our very fortunate Jersey Cash 5 winner! We hope this incredible prize brings joy and happiness to the player; we’re already looking forward to awarding the next jackpot prize!" said New Jersey Lottery Executive Director James Carey.