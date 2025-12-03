NJ lottery player wins $90M Mega Millions jackpot

The Brief A lottery player in New Jersey won the $90 million Mega Millions jackpot. The cash value of the prize is $41.9 million. Just last month, a lottery player in Georgia won a jackpot worth an estimated $980 million.



A lottery player in New Jersey matched all five white balls and the gold Mega Ball on Tuesday night to win the $90 million Mega Millions jackpot.

What we know:

The winning numbers were 17, 25, 26, 53 and 60. The Gold Mega Ball was 16. The cash value of the prize is $41.9 million.

The winning ticket was sold at Garden State News, 4024 Bergenline Ave. in Union City.

Big picture view:

Just last month, a single Mega Millions ticket purchased in Newnan, Georgia, matched all six numbers drawn to win a jackpot worth an estimated $980 million.

How to play Mega Millions

What you can do:

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The cost for the tickets are $5 each and include a randomly assigned multiplier, multiplying the base prize levels by 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X or 10X. The odds of winning any Mega Millions prize are 1 in 23; the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 290.5 million.

Mega Millions says half of the proceeds from the sale of each Mega Millions ticket remains in the state where the ticket was sold, where the money supports designated causes and retailer commissions. Mega Millions drawings are held at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays.