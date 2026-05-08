NJ Lottery ticket wins $3.28M Jersey Cash 5 jackpot in Hudson County

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The Brief A lottery ticket sold in Hudson County won a $3.28 million jackpot. The winning ticket was purchased at a store in Secaucus. The jackpot has now reset ahead of the next drawing.



A New Jersey Lottery player is waking up a multi-millionaire after winning the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot.

What we know:

Lottery officials say a player in Hudson County matched all five numbers in Wednesday’s Jersey Cash 5 drawing to win $3,280,313.

The winning numbers were 02, 18, 19, 31 and 42. The Bullseye number was 42, and the XTRA number was 04.

The ticket was sold at Mirali Corporation, located at 1299 Paterson Plank Road in Secaucus.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

By the numbers:

In addition to the jackpot winner, 65 players matched four out of five numbers and the Bullseye to win $500 each.

Of those, 17 players increased their winnings to $2,000 by playing the XTRA option.

The backstory:

Lottery officials say the largest Jersey Cash 5 jackpot so far this year was $3,402,434, won by a ticket in Mercer County on March 10, 2026.

What's next:

The Jersey Cash 5 jackpot has reset to $150,000 ahead of the next drawing.