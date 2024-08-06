Bodies of 2 missing swimmers recovered in NJ lake

Authorities in Winslow Township, New Jersey conducted a search after they said two adults were reported missing after they went swimming in Penbryn Lake.

Search and rescue crews worked the banks of the quarry through Monday afternoon.

Law enforcement on the scene told our sister station, FOX 29 Philadelphia, that the swimmers – two adult males – went missing shortly before 3 p.m.

Winslow Deputy Police Chief O’Rourke told FOX 29 the first 911 call came in at 2:45 p.m. State and local search and rescue teams took part in the search and recovered the bodies of the two swimmers who went missing a few hours after the search began.

"As kids, we were not allowed to go back there because the lake was so deep and my parents forbade us to swim in that lake and we listened to them for obvious reasons." said neighbor, Barbara Stella.

Penbryn Lake has become a popular spot to kayak and fish and sadly, police say it is a deadly spot to swim.

Despite the faded no swimming signs, two men went in and went under the water at around 2:30 p.m. When they never resurfaced, those with them called 911 and a massive search effort began soon after and ended three hours later when the bodies of both men were recovered.

The family of one of the victims told FOX 29 that he was 24 and lived in Lindenwold and said he had come with three others.

Those who live and work in the area have long known the lure the lake brings on hot days but also the danger too, as they say the banks of the lake go from shallow to deep almost instantly.

"The ledge goes out, and it drops off to over 90 feet deep," Stella said. "The water is icy cold on the bottom. Probably 50 degrees because that's the temperature of the water down there."

The latest incident may get authorities to put up more signs that are newer, bigger and bilingual.

FOX 29 Philadelphia helped contribute to this report.