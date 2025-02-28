Kingda Ka demolition: Six Flags' roller coaster brought down -- WATCH

The Brief Kingda Ka at Six Flags in NJ was imploded on Friday. The landmark was once touted as the tallest and fastest roller coaster in the world. According to the park, the attraction was brought down to make room for a new roller coaster.



Kingda Ka, a Six Flags' landmark that was once touted as the tallest and fastest roller coaster in the world, was imploded on Friday in Jackson Township, New Jersey.

The 456-foot-tall attraction was brought down to make room for a new roller coaster, according to the park.

Kingda Ka demolition

What we know:

Once touted as the world's fastest and tallest roller coaster, the towering 456-foot-tall roller coaster was reduced to rubble on Friday morning.

The implosion was scheduled to happen between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., but a series of explosions took down the attraction just before 7 a.m.

SkyFOX was over the amusement park when Kingda Ka was brought down, leaving behind a pile of broken track pieces and massive steel beams.

Kingda Ka Six Flags

Six Flags announced last year that Kingda Ka, first built in 2005, will be permanently closed and destroyed to make way for a new roller coaster.

What we don't know:

Six Flags has not shared details about the roller coaster that will be erected in Kingda Ka's place.