NJ ICE raid: 46 people arrested in Avenel, DHS says

Federal immigration officers detained 46 people during an inspection at a freight facility in Avenel, New Jersey on Wednesday, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

What we know:

SkyFOX flew over the scene Wednesday, where officials could be seen loading people into vans as the arrests were made.

What they're saying:

In a statement Wednesday, a DHS spokesperson said law enforcement personnel conducted the operation at an authorized Container Freight Station as part of "ongoing efforts to ensure compliance with customs and immigration regulations, safeguard the integrity of the supply chain, and verify that warehouse operators are adhering to all applicable security requirements."

During the inspection, officers said they encountered 46 undocumented workers, about 22% of the warehouse’s workforce, and took them into custody.

What's next:

The individuals are being held pending immigration proceedings.

SkyFOX over warehouse in Avenel, New Jersey.

"DHS is committed to maintaining the highest levels of security and accountability within bonded facilities to protect both U.S. commerce and the public," the department said in a statement.

The agency did not immediately identify the facility or provide additional details about the employer or potential penalties related to the case.