NJ home intruder caught trying to sexually assault sleeping victim subdued by residents: police

The Brief A man broke into a home in Hackensack this weekend, then allegedly tried to sexually assault a victim as she slept. Residents who were inside the home at the time heard a struggle and captured the suspect. The suspect has been arrested and is facing several charges.



An alleged sexual assault attempt was thwarted by fast-acting residents after authorities say a man crawled through the window of a New Jersey home and into the bed of a sleeping victim.

What we know:

Jermin Fordyce, 36, was arrested by Hackensack police when they responded to reports of a home invasion this weekend.

Officials say an investigation revealed that Fordyce crawled through a bathroom window before climbing on top of a sleeping victim while removing his pants and trying to sexually assault her. The victim was also strangled during the assault.

Other residents discovered him in the bedroom after hearing sounds of a struggle. They captured him and subdued him until police arrived.

What we don't know:

The age of the victim has yet to be released, but the case is being investigated by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit.

Dig deeper:

Fordyce, who officials say was not related to anyone in the home, was treated for injuries sustained during the altercation with the residents.

He is charged with home invasion burglary, attempted aggravated sexual assault and aggravated assault and has been remanded to the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office pending a detention hearing.