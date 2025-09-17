Parts of Hoboken under boil water advisory after another main break

The Brief Parts of Hoboken remained under a boil water advisory after another main break. The city says residents in the area will be notified as soon as samples are clean. The repairs come after a previous water main break this week in the area of Madison and 7th streets.



Parts of Hoboken remained under a boil water advisory on Wednesday morning following another main break overnight.

Hoboken water main break

What we know:

Crews were repairing the area of River Street and Hudson Place. The repairs come after a previous water main break on Monday in the area of Madison and 7th streets.

Hoboken boil water advisory

What you can do:

According to officials, water does not have to be boiled for showering or washing clothes, but should be boiled for around a minute for drinking, cooking and brushing teeth.

The city says residents in the area will be notified as soon as samples are clean.

The backstory:

Just last Tuesday, two separate water main breaks prompted officials to issue a citywide boil water advisory.