Parts of Hoboken under boil water advisory after another main break
HOBOKEN, NJ - Parts of Hoboken remained under a boil water advisory on Wednesday morning following another main break overnight.
Hoboken water main break
What we know:
Crews were repairing the area of River Street and Hudson Place. The repairs come after a previous water main break on Monday in the area of Madison and 7th streets.
Hoboken boil water advisory
What you can do:
According to officials, water does not have to be boiled for showering or washing clothes, but should be boiled for around a minute for drinking, cooking and brushing teeth.
The city says residents in the area will be notified as soon as samples are clean.
The backstory:
Just last Tuesday, two separate water main breaks prompted officials to issue a citywide boil water advisory.