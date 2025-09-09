Water main breaks in Hoboken prompts emergency water distribution

article

Two separate water main breaks in Hoboken, New Jersey prompted officials to issue a citywide boil water advisory Tuesday, according to the Office of Emergency Management.

What we know:

Officials say the break happened on Washington Street between First and Second Streets.

As of Tuesday afternoon, crews were working to repair the break, which disrupted service in parts of the city earlier in the day.

SkyFOX captured aerial footage of the water main break, where a large depression in the roadway was clearly visible.

Second water main break in Hoboken

Officials are asking the public to avoid 9th Street between Garden and Bloomfield Streets, where Veolia crews have isolated an 8-inch water main break.

Repairs are expected to begin shortly, and customers in the area may experience little to no water pressure.

NJ boil water advisory

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will determine when the advisory can be lifted following water testing.

In the meantime, residents are being urged to boil tap water before drinking or cooking. Cooled, boiled water is safe to consume.

To assist those affected, the City of Hoboken and Veolia set up emergency water distribution points at 3 p.m. at three locations:

Multi-Service Center, 124 Grand Street

Monroe Gardens, 221 Jackson Street

Fox Hill Gardens, 311 13th Street

Supplies are limited, and residents are urged to take only what they need. Boiled and cooled water remains safe for consumption.