Hoboken's PATH train station temporary closure: Alternate travel options, reopening date

Hoboken's PATH train station will be temporarily closed soon for urgent repairs. When will it be open to the public?

Hoboken station closure

What we know:

PATH's train station in Hoboken will be closed from 11:59 p.m. tonight, August 28, to 5 a.m. on September 2.

Crews will be working on "urgent repairs" to the track and interlocking system while the station is closed.

Alternate travel options

A shuttle bus will be available to take Hoboken riders to the Newport and Exchange Place PATH stations for free – the bus will make trips every 7 to 15 minutes, depending on the time of day.

The Hudson-Bergen Light Rail will permit free cross-honoring between these stations as well.

NJ Transit rail will also offer free cross-honoring between Hoboken, Secaucus, New York Penn and Newark Penn stations, so long as customers show their PATH fare card.

A NJ Transit bus will be available to take riders to the Midtown Bus Terminal. More information regarding the bus schedules and potential fares can be found here.

Supplemental PATH services can be read below:

Friday, August 29

Direct service between 33 St.-World Trade Center (only from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

Normal service between Newark-World Trade Center

Normal service between Journal Square-33 St

Saturday, August 30, from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Direct 10-minute service between Journal Square-33 St.

20-minute service between Newark-World Trade Center, with supplemental service every 10 minutes between Journal Square-World Trade Center

Sunday, August 31, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Direct 10-minute service between Journal Square-33 St.

20-minute service between Newark-World Trade Center, with supplemental service every 10 minutes between Journal Square-World Trade Center

Monday, September 1, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Direct 10-minute service between Journal Square-33 St.

20-minute service between Newark-World Trade Center, with supplemental service every 10 minutes between Journal Square-World Trade Center

NY Waterway ferries between Hoboken and New York is offering $3 ferry tickets for use at or between the following spots:

Hoboken/NJT Terminal

Hoboken/14th St.

Brookfield Place/Battery Park City

Pier 11/Wall St.

Midtown/West 39th St.

There will also be additional services to accommodate travelers.

Friday, August 29

Ferries will operate between the Hoboken/NJT terminal and the Midtown/West 39th. St. terminal will operate:

from 6:35 a.m. to 10 a.m., every 15 minutes

from 10 a.m. to 2:50 p.m., every 20 minutes

from 2:50 p.m. to 7 p.m., every 15 minutes

Saturday, August 30

Ferries will operate between the Hoboken/NJT terminal and the Midtown/West 39th. St. terminal from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 31

Ferries will operate between the Hoboken/NJT terminal and the Midtown/West 39th. St. terminal from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Monday, September 1

Ferries will operate between the Hoboken/NJT terminal and the Midtown/West 39th. St. terminal from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.