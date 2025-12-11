NJ man hailed as hero now charged with killing 82-year-old neighbor in Fanwood fire

The Brief A man once hailed as a hero for trying to save his neighbor from a house fire is now charged with setting the blaze that killed her, prosecutors say. Investigators allege 70-year-old William Ahle ignited the July 25 fire that killed 82-year-old Virginia Cranwell, a longtime neighbor he was believed to be rescuing. Ahle— a retired Union County corrections sergeant — is being held without bail as authorities search for a motive in the shocking reversal.



A New Jersey man who neighbors once believed rushed into a burning home to save an elderly woman is now accused of setting the fire that killed her, prosecutors said.

Union County prosecutors on Wednesday charged William Ahle, 70, with murder, arson and burglary in the July 25 fire that tore through a home on Terrace Street in Fanwood, a suburb about 30 miles west of New York City.

Ahle, who lives next door to the victim in a red house, was ordered held without bail and is expected to make his first court appearance this week.

Authorities allege Ahle set the blaze that killed 82-year-old Virginia Cranwell, a mother of three and grandmother of two. According to an online obituary, Cranwell adored her two cats and had lived in the neighborhood for decades.

Fanwood NJ fatal fire

At the time of the fire, Fanwood’s fire chief said crews arrived shortly before 1:40 a.m. to find heavy smoke and flames on the home’s second floor. He said a neighbor — later identified as Ahle— appeared to have tried to pull Cranwell from the burning bedroom and suffered burns.

The apparent act of bravery made him the talk of the neighborhood. Many residents believed he had risked his life to save Cranwell.

Investigators have not released a motive for the killing or explained what led them to charge Ahle months after praising his response. Neighbors say Ahle and Cranwell lived beside one another for decades.

Ahle is a retired sergeant who previously worked at the Union County Jail. He now awaits court proceedings from behind bars.

Cranwell’s family, approaching their first holiday season without her, is seeking answers as the investigation continues.