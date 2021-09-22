Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 4:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
6
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 5:00 PM EDT until FRI 11:00 AM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County
Rip Current Statement
until THU 9:00 PM EDT, Kings County (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 PM EDT until FRI 5:00 AM EDT, Sullivan County
Rip Current Statement
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 2:00 PM EDT until FRI 5:00 AM EDT, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County

23 COVID outbreaks reported at schools across New Jersey

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
New Jersey
FOX 5 NY

23 COVID outbreaks in NJ schools

NJ Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli says there are 23 reported COVID outbreaks at schools across New Jersey.

NEW JERSEY - Twenty-three outbreaks of coronavirus within schools have been reported across New Jersey since the start of the academic year, state officials announced Wednesday.

The outbreaks located in the following counties were linked to in-school transmission. State officials did not name the schools affected:

Atlantic- 4, Bergen-1, Cape May-1, Cumberland-2, Gloucester-1, Hudson-2, Mercer- 6, Monmouth-1, Morris-1, Sussex- 1, Union-1

"An outbreak is defined as three or more laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases among students or staff with onsets within a 14-day period who are epidemiologically linked within the school setting, do not share a household and were not identified as close contacts with each other in another setting," said NJ Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli.

The state encourages school districts to file weekly reports with the state on case counts for students and staff and vaccination rates.