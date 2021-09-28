NJ gubernatorial candidates hold debate

article

New Jersey Democratic Governor Phil Murphy met his Republican challenger, former State Assemblymember Jack Ciattarelli at a debate on Tuesday night.

Murphy went on the attack, saying, "People died assemblyman! People died!"

Ciattarelli responded, "I can't be held responsible for what anyone does at a rally."

The pandemic was a hot topic during the gubernatorial debate at the performing arts center in Newark.

Governor Murphy defended his call to send COVID-19 positive patients back to nursing and veterans homes, leading to 8,000 deaths.

Governor Murphy said, "they needed to be separated by the way this was crystal clear by floor by wing by building the staff that served them had to be separated we were unequivocal but again a tragic loss of life."

Ciattarelli is against mask mandates in schools.

"I am vaccinated. I encourage people to get vaccinated. Do I believe the government has a right to tell people they have to take a medicine? No, I don't," he said.

New Jersey has some of the highest property taxes in the country.

Governor Murphy says he inherited the problem. Ciattarelli insisted he would find a way to lower taxes using school funding both pledging not to raise taxes if elected in November.

Governor Murphy said, "I pledge to not raise taxes at any time in the next four years."

Ciattarelli said, "There will be no new taxes."

Steve Adubato is a political analyst in New Jersey.

He believes the pandemic still dominates the minds of voters.

"Voters who largely decide this race on the pandemic, on the leadership around the pandemic, around their fear of the pandemic, as well as our kids in schools and whether kids can stay in schools," Adubato said.