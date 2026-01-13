Expand / Collapse search
NJ Gov. Murphy to deliver 2026 State of the State address: LIVE coverage

By
Published  January 13, 2026 11:50am EST
New Jersey
FOX 5 NY

The Brief

    • New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will deliver his final State of the State Address on Tuesday afternoon.
    • "It has been the highest honor of my life to serve as Governor of our great Garden State," Murphy said. "Together, we have built a New Jersey that is stronger and fairer than ever before.
    • FOX 5 NY will have live coverage of the address beginning at 3 p.m.

NEW JERSEY - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will deliver his final State of the State Address on Tuesday afternoon.

FOX 5 NY will stream live coverage of the address beginning at 3 p.m. To stream from anywhere, you can watch live in the media player above or download our app, FOX LOCAL, to watch on your smart TV or phone. Click here to download our mobile app now. You can also watch raw, un-anchored coverage of the event on our YouTube page.

Phil Murphy, governor of New Jersey, during an Bloomberg Television interview in New York, US, on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. Murphy said that while he's committed to trying to block New York City's congestion pricing plan, he's open to negotiating a deal

Expand

2026 State of the State Address

What we know:

In his previous address, the governor mentioned remaining committed to "delivering economic security and opportunity to every New Jerseyan."

It's Murphy's final address, as Mikie Sherrill's inauguration date is only a week away.

The Source: This article includes information from a press release from New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy's office.

