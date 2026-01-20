How to watch Mikie Sherrill's inauguration today: LIVE

The Brief New Jersey Governor-elect Mikie Sherrill's inauguration is today. Sherrill will be sworn in as governor at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark. The inauguration begins at 10:30 a.m.



New Jersey Governor-elect Mikie Sherrill's inauguration is today, and FOX 5 NY will have live coverage of the event.

Sherrill's inauguration

What we know:

Sherrill will be sworn in as governor at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark. The inauguration is set for noon.

Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda, Sr. announced several streets will be closed from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. due to the ceremony:

Center Street from McCarter Highway to Mayor Kenneth A. Gibson Blvd.

Mulberry Street from Raymond Blvd. to Center Street

Rector Street from McCarter Hwy to Mayor Gibson Blvd.

Fulton Street from Mayor Gibson Blvd. to Rector Street

Park Place from Raymond Blvd. to Center Street

East Park Street from Park Place to Mulberry Street

Kitchell Street between East Park Street and Mulberry Street

Drivers are advised to anticipate delays and plan alternate routes.

Who is Mikie Sherrill?

Dig deeper:

The governor-elect previously represented New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District. She's also a former federal prosecutor and U.S. Navy helicopter pilot.

EAST BRUNSWICK, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 04: New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ) delivers remarks at her election night watch party at the Hilton East Brunswick Hotel on November 4, 2025 in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

Sherrill lives in Montclair with her husband and their four children.