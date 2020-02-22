NJ Gov. Phil Murphy reveals he has kidney tumor

article

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy revealed in a tweet Saturday evening that he has a tumor on his left kidney and will undergo a partial nephrectomy in early March to remove it.

A nephrectomy is the surgical removal of a kidney.

“The expectation is that overwhelmingly, assuming nothing happens on the operating table or you don’t get an infection or something, you’re back on your feet and back in the game without any impairment going forward,” Murphy said during an interview with NJ.com.

