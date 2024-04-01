NJ Gov. Murphy's April Fools' message for PA drivers - 'Go Home'

article

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has an April Fool's Day message for drivers from Pennsylvania - "Go Home."

"Today, I'm calling upon the Legislature to protect New Jerseyans from the biggest menace on the road: Pennsylvania drivers," Murphy said in an afternoon post on X.

"All proceeds from the ‘Passing Lane Protection Act’ will help pay for driving lessons across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania," Murphy concluded.

According to Murphy's post, Pennsylvania drivers in New Jersey would be charged a fine for driving too slow in the left lane.

"Never agreed with our Governor more fervently!" said Republican New Jersey State Senator Declan O'Scanlon. "The fact that this actually might be a good idea…in addition to being an April Fools joke…says all it needs to about PA drivers! Too many NJ drivers too!"

"this shouldn't be a joke, just do it fr," said another X user in response to the announcement.

As of the time of publishing, there has not yet been a response from Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.