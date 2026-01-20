Who is Mikie Sherrill’s family? Meet the New Jersey governor's household

The Brief Mikie Sherrill is now governor of New Jersey, and her family has been central to her political story. She is married to Jason Hedberg, a fellow Navy veteran and investment banker. The couple has four children, two of whom are attending the U.S. Naval Academy.



Mikie Sherrill, a former U.S. Navy helicopter pilot and U.S. House member, took office as governor of New Jersey after a campaign that often highlighted her family’s support and shared service.

Who is Mikie Sherrill’s husband?

Mikie Sherrill is married to Jason Hedberg, whom she met while both were students at the U.S. Naval Academy. Hedberg served as a U.S. Navy intelligence officer and later transitioned into the private sector, working as an investment banker.

EAST BRUNSWICK, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 04: Jason Hedberg, husband of New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ) delivers remarks at her election night watch party at the Hilton East Brunswick Hotel on November 4, 2025 in Expand

He played rugby and captained the school’s 1994 national championship team, according to his Navy Rugby Hall of Fame biography. The couple has lived in Montclair with their family since 2010, according to The New York Times.

How many children does Mikie Sherrill have?

Mikie Sherrill and Jason Hedberg are parents to four children — two daughters and two sons, according to reporting from People.com.

Their children are:

Margaret "Maggie" Hedberg — attends the U.S. Naval Academy and plays rugby

Lincoln Hedberg — also a Naval Academy student and rugby player

Ike — younger son; attending high school

Marit — youngest daughter; in middle school

Two of the children, Maggie and Lincoln, have followed in their parents’ footsteps by enrolling at the Naval Academy, where they are studying and participating in athletics.

What role has the family played in her political career?

Sherrill’s family has been visible throughout her political career. During her victory speech on election night, the couple’s children were present as she celebrated her win.

Throughout her campaigns, Sherrill has often referenced her role as a mother as part of her connection with voters, underscoring her focus on issues like education and family stability.

EAST BRUNSWICK, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 04: New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ) delivers remarks at her election night watch party at the Hilton East Brunswick Hotel on November 4, 2025 in East Brunswick, New Jerse Expand

Personal background: Sherrill’s early life

Mikie Sherrill was born Jan. 19, 1972, in Alexandria, Virginia. She grew up along the East Coast before attending the United States Naval Academy.