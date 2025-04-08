Expand / Collapse search

NJ student allegedly stabbed 'multiple times' by other student at Fort Lee High School

Published April 8, 2025 5:40pm EDT
A fight broke out between a bunch of students inside the boys’ restroom at Fort Lee High School, Richard Giacovas reports. One student wound up stabbing another student multiple times, leaving him in critical condition, and the school in lockdown for hours.

NEW JERSEY - A student at Fort Lee High School in New Jersey was stabbed on Tuesday morning, allegedly by another student, authorities said.

What we know:

The stabbing happened just before 11 a.m. According to authorities, the male student was stabbed "multiple times."

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical, but stable condition. The other student, who is also a juvenile, was taken into custody, authorities said.

During the incident, the school was placed on lockdown. People were urged to avoid the area.

What we don't know:

It's not yet clear if classes will resume tomorrow.

The backstory:

Witnesses say some type of prank or altercation took place between two teenage students a few days earlier. Today, it came to a head when the victim was found stabbed outside the bathroom after he was cornered by four other students inside. 

The Source

    • This article includes information from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and what witnesses told FOX 5's Richard Giacovas.
