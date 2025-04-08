NJ student allegedly stabbed 'multiple times' by other student at Fort Lee High School

A student at Fort Lee High School in New Jersey was stabbed on Tuesday morning, allegedly by another student, authorities said.

Fort Lee High School stabbing

What we know:

The stabbing happened just before 11 a.m. According to authorities, the male student was stabbed "multiple times."

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical, but stable condition. The other student, who is also a juvenile, was taken into custody, authorities said.

During the incident, the school was placed on lockdown. People were urged to avoid the area.

What we don't know:

It's not yet clear if classes will resume tomorrow.

The backstory:

Witnesses say some type of prank or altercation took place between two teenage students a few days earlier. Today, it came to a head when the victim was found stabbed outside the bathroom after he was cornered by four other students inside.