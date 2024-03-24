NJ first lady Tammy Murphy suspends Senate campaign

article

New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy has suspended her U.S. Senate campaign to replace Democratic Sen. Robert Menendez as he faces federal corruption charges.

"After many busy, invigorating, and yes, challenging months, I am suspending my Senate campaign today." — Tammy Murphy on X

Murphy announced her decision in a video posted to her social media on Sunday.

"New Jersey's next senator must focus on the issues of our time and not be mired in tearing others down while dividing the people of our party and state," she said.

Her decision to drop out likely clears the way for U.S. Rep. Andy Kim in the Democratic primary on June 4.

Menendez announced that he would not run in that primary but did not rule out seeking reelection as an independent as he faces federal corruption charges,

Murphy, a first-time candidate, was running with the backing of influential Democratic figures. Kim, a three-term congressman, has centered his campaign in part on upending the state’s unique ballot design, widely viewed as favoring candidates preferred by county party insiders.

The stakes are high, with Democrats competing to hold on to their narrow control of the Senate.

Republicans have their own primary unfolding, featuring businessman Curtis Bashaw, Mendham Borough Mayor Christine Serrano Glassner and former TV news reporter Alex Zdan.

Her candidacy was announced back in November, and she would have been the first woman elected to the Senate from New Jersey.

"I have been genuine and factual throughout, but it is clear to me that continuing in this race will involve waging a very divisive and negative campaign, which I am not willing to do," Murphy said.

Who is Tammy Murphy?

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, left, and first lady Tammy Murphy attend the National Governors Association summer meeting, July 15, 2022, in Portland, Maine. Tammy Murphy on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, launched a bid for the Democratic nomination for U.S Expand

Murphy, 58, is a constant at events alongside her husband, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, and has taken on maternal and infant health and the environment as her top issues during her time as first lady — issues she highlighted in her announcement.

A Virginia native, and University of Virginia graduate, Tammy Murphy worked in finance at Goldman Sachs alongside Phil Murphy before the couple settled in New Jersey. They have four children.

Murphy is well known in New Jersey's political circles. Before the governor's first run for office in 2017, she worked to set up a think tank he used to showcase policy ideas.

She is the honorary chair of the New Jersey Council on the Green Economy and launched Nurture NJ, an initiative aimed at boosting infant and maternal health and lowering maternal mortality, with a goal of cutting maternal mortality by 50% by 2026.

A former Republican, Tammy Murphy has spoken about growing up in a GOP-leaning area of Virginia and has previously donated to that party. She became a Democrat before her husband's run for office.

Tammy Murphy was named in a gender discrimination lawsuit this year brought by state troopers who worked on the detail responsible for providing security for the governor. The suit alleges that Tammy Murphy denied a trooper the use of a carriage house on Murphy's property to pump breast milk.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.