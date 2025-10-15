Expand / Collapse search

Explosion at Hillside, NJ, auto body shop sparks massive fire: 'Harrowing sight'

By
Published  October 15, 2025 7:56am EDT
New Jersey
FOX 5 NY
An explosion at an auto body shop in Hillside, NJ, sparked a massive fire Tuesday evening, destroying several businesses and sending thick black smoke pouring into the air. FOX 5 NY's Briella Tomassetti has the latest details.

The Brief

    • An explosion at a Hillside auto body shop sparked a large fire that destroyed several businesses.
    • At least 32 people were displaced, and two people, including a firefighter, were injured.
    • The exact cause remains unknown, but officials say flammable chemicals and a ruptured gas line fueled the fire.

NEW JERSEY - An explosion at an auto body shop in Hillside, NJ, sparked a massive fire Tuesday evening, destroying several businesses and sending thick black smoke pouring into the air.

What we know:

According to officials, the fire began around 6:30 p.m. inside the shop at the intersection of Maple and Conklin Avenues, prompting a massive emergency response.

The scene remains extremely smoky, with visibility low as flames continue to burn. Crews can be seen going in and out of the fire, hauling hoses, and checking on one another after intense bursts of heat and smoke. The mayor said she’s watched firefighters "going into the line of fire and coming back out for medical treatment to make sure they are okay."

Gas tanks in the shop burst into flames, officials say, sending the sound of an explosion through the neighborhood – a blast so strong it shook nearby buildings and sparked the five-alarm fire.

Crews were seen going in and out of the fire, hauling hoses and checking on one another after intense bursts of heat and smoke. Hillside Mayor Dahlia Vertreese said she watched firefighters "going into the line of fire and coming back out for medical treatment to make sure they are okay."

FOX 5 NY’s Kendall Green reports live from the scene after a powerful explosion at an auto body shop in Hillside, New Jersey, ignited a massive fire that spread to several nearby businesses. Sky FOX captured aerial views of the devastation as crews worked through the night to contain the flames.

"This is a harrowing sight," the mayor said in a Facebook post. "If you are in the area of Maple Avenue, please stay away from the lower half toward Hillside Avenue. It is very, very smoky."

The fire burned for hours with high winds, making it even harder to contain. The owner of the auto body shop, as well as a firefighter, were injured. At least six businesses were destroyed, and three homes damaged, officials said. Thirty-two people were displaced.

What they're saying:

Although they haven't pinpointed the exact cause of the blaze, firefighters said a ruptured gas line helped feed the flames. Rashawn Carey, chief of the Hillside Fire Department, pointed to flammable chemicals inside the building.

"Started in the automotive shop, so you got multiple chemicals in there," Carey said. "You got a normal store with groceries, a convenience store, hair salon. So, it's a wide range of products that's burning at the time and in the structure itself."

At one point, Mayor Vertreese said a wall collapsed, destroying a line of businesses.

"It was a flower shop that everybody in this community goes to. We frequent often. She's one of the oldest business owners here in town, oldest businesses in town. We had a barber shop that was there, a bodega that everybody went to. So yes, we're all going to be impacted. I think that just our ability to stick together and make sure that we're helping people is the best thing we can do."

