NJ father charged after 8-week-old baby dies in Lakewood hot car

Published  July 17, 2024 9:48am EDT
New Jersey
FOX 5 NY

NEW JERSEY - Never leave your kids or pets alone in the car – an urgent warning police say an Ocean County, NJ father refused to obey, leading to tragedy.

Avraham Chaitovsky, 28, is accused of leaving his baby girl alone inside his hot vehicle for an "extended period of time" in Lakewood Township.

The 8-week-old was found in cardiac arrest and pronounced dead at the scene on New Egypt Road.

The tragedy unfolded Monday afternoon as temperatures soared to a high of 97.

Chaitovsky is charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

