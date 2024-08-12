Some Edison, NJ residents return to apartments after ceiling collapses: 'Unimaginable'

Some residents in the Evergreen Meadows apartment complex in Edison, NJ, are back home after being evacuated due to two separate ceiling collapses.

Officials evacuated the entire complex last week after ceilings collapsed inside the two apartments.

"I can't believe it. It's like, I don't know, unimaginable," said resident Imani Shabazz. "I never expected something like this to happen."

Ceiling collapse: Saturday, Aug. 3

The first ceiling collapse happened on Saturday, Aug. 3, inside an apartment in building 10 when the roof came down in the living room. A resident who lives in the unit was injured, but will be OK.

Edison Mayor Sam Joshi says officials sent a letter to the owner demanding the issue be addressed.

Ceiling collapse: Friday, Aug. 9

Then, on Friday, Aug. 9, another ceiling collapse happened in a bedroom inside building 11. Somebody was injured, but they also will be OK.

"Two within a week, one was too many, but in our positions to protect the residences is our up most concern, and that's what we did as a township," said Edison Fire Chief Andrew Toth.

Township officials ordered an evaluation of all the structures – 280 units total. Property management put the displaced residents up in hotels.

'Various reasons'

"Would have been a combination of the age of the buildings, the heat from the attic, the temperature being so hot, causing nails to expand," Joshi said. "Various reasons."

Joshi says work started immediately to get the buildings in the complex up to code. While some residents were cleared to go back in their homes on Sunday night, over 100 units are still considered unsafe. Officials say it's expected things will all be sorted out soon.

"The problem itself stayed consistent throughout every single unit," Joshi said. "It was the ceilings that was of concern, and we hope that this gets addressed again by tomorrow, the latest."