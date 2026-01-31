NJ earthquake: 2.4 magnitude quake reported in New Jersey

article

The Brief A 2.4 magnitude earthquake was reported in New Jersey on Friday. It happened in Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, which is about 60 miles outside New York City. No damage has been reported.



A small earthquake was reported in New Jersey on Friday as the region braces for more bitter cold and continues to clean up after this past weekend's snowstorm.

What we know:

A 2.4-magnitude earthquake was reported near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, around 8:42 p.m. Friday.

Whitehouse Station is in Hunterdon County, which is about 60 miles outside New York City.

More than 200 people reported the quake to the USGS, stating they felt weak to light shaking, with intensity reaching just 2–4 out of 10.

No damage has been reported.

What they're saying:

Earthquakes with a magnitude of 3.0 and below are not considered to be very dangerous or damaging, according to the USGS.

Dig deeper:

New Jersey doesn't typically come to mind when you think of earthquakes, but the state was rattled by two in just one month this past summer.

In August, a 2.7-magnitude earthquake hit New Jersey, just outside of New York City. It came just days after another earthquake was reported in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, at a 3.0 magnitude.