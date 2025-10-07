Woman found dead near NJ golf course: Police

article

The Brief A woman was found dead near the roadway of a golf course in Livingston, New Jersey. The cause of the woman's death will be determined by an autopsy. The identity of both the deceased woman and the worker who found her body is currently unknown.



A woman was found dead near the roadway of a golf course in Livingston, New Jersey.

Dead body discovered by worker

What we know:

A worker at Cedar Hill Golf Course discovered the body of a woman near a roadway on Tuesday, Oct. 7, according to Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens and Livingston Police Chief Gary Marshuetz.

The cause of the woman's death will be determined by an autopsy.

An investigation is active and currently underway.

What we don't know:

The identity of both the deceased woman and the worker who found her body is currently unknown.

It is also unknown how and when the woman died.

Anyone with information potentially regarding the investigation is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office Tips Line at 1 (877) TIPS-4EC or 1 (877) 847-7432.