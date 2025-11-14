NJ bill could make daylight saving time permanent

The Brief New Jersey's Senate Transportation Committee advanced legislation that would have the state permanently observe daylight saving time, once allowed by federal law. The state's senate is expected to vote on the bill in the coming weeks.



Daylight saving time could become permanent in New Jersey.

The fight to stay on EDT

What we know:

New Jersey's Senate Transportation Committee advanced legislation that would have the state permanently observe daylight saving time, once allowed by federal law.

The bill, S1510, would require the state to remain on Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) year-round, instead of switching back to Eastern Standard Time (EST) for four months of each year.

New Jersey's state senate is expected to vote on the bill in the coming weeks. However, even if the bill is passed, the state cannot move forward until the federal government allows it to do so.

Uniform Time Act of 1966

The backstory:

A system of uniform daylight saving time is observed across the United States due to the Uniform Time Act of 1966.

New Jersey's bill would not go into effect unless the federal government amended this law.