NJ couple left stranded overseas after Dominican Republic closes its borders

The Trump Administration has issued a dire new travel advisory.

The State Department says Americans should not travel abroad, and any Americans already overseas should come home immediately, unless they want to get stuck indefinitely.

On Thursday, The Dominican Republic closed its borders, and without warning, canceled all flights back to the U.S.

The move stranded some Americans, including Frank De Trolio and Beth Sibio, or North Caldwell, NJ.

“We’re in a predicament right now,” said De Trolio.

“We’re fine. We got food. The weather’s great,” he said. “We’re just waiting on a flight to get out right now but it’s total chaos.”

Thousands of Americans are reportedly trapped in Morocco and Peru.

Today, President Trump said the U.S. military is working to bring home those Americans from Peru.