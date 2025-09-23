NJ university offers degree in artificial intelligence

The Brief Students at New Jersey's Kean University can now pursue a degree in artificial intelligence. Chair of the Department of Computer Science and Tech at the school, Professor Patricia Morreale, told FOX 5 NY's Kendall Green that she believes the degree will put them ahead of their peers. Two students enrolled in the program also spoke with Green.



Bachelor of Science in AI

What we know:

Starting this semester, Kean University is offering a program designed to prepare graduates for "high-paying careers in computer science, data science and AI development."

Chair of the Department of Computer Science and Tech at the school, Professor Patricia Morreale, told FOX 5 NY's Kendall Green that she believes the degree will put them ahead of their peers.

"You will know what the problems are that the industry needs to be solving."

Daniel Cachola, who will be among one of the program's first graduates in 2027, told Green that he plans on using his degree to use artificial intelligence in a more physical manner.

"Working with robotics… would be my dream right now," he expanded.

Another student, Maryam Ahmed, is a computer science major with a specialty in AI. "I want to get into technical project manager at Google," she explained to Green.

Other colleges that offer AI programs

