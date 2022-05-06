NJ coastal storm could cause flooding

A late-season coastal storm is expected to dump a significant amount of rain on New Jersey, potentially causing coastal flooding over the weekend and possibly into Monday.

"Strong northeast winds will develop Saturday and continue through the beginning of next week," the National Weather Service, or NWS, said in a bulletin. "A prolonged period of elevated tides with multiple rounds of coastal flooding is likely starting Saturday evening and persisting through Monday."

NWS has issued a Coastal Flood Warning for parts of Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, and Ocean counties in New Jersey from 11 p.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday.

A Wind Advisory is also in effect for much of the state: Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, and Salem counties.

Forecasters are expecting minor to moderate tidal flooding beginning with the Saturday night high tide and continuing into at least Monday. The back bays could have higher impacts and may not have any breaks from the tidal flooding in between tide cycles, NWS said.

"Very windy conditions could result in tree and power line damage throughout the weekend," NWS said. "Gale to storm force conditions are expected on the waters."

Forecasters are expecting widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches, resulting in localized flooding.

"The flooding threat could increase if rain amounts are higher than currently forecast," NWS said.

The New York City area could be anywhere from 1 to 2 inches of rainfall. More showers are possible for Mother's Day.