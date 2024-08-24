These NJ cities ranked among US safest, richest to live in 2024

Six cities in New Jersey were ranked among the top 30 safest and wealthiest in the United States.

GOBankingRates collected a number of data points, including the average household income, total population, total households, cost of living indexes, crime rates and more.

Here's an in-depth look at the six NJ cities that made the list:

7) Ridgewood

Population total: 26,043

Population aged 65 and up: 3,444

Average household median income: $277,428

Average single-family home value: $1,095,623

Average monthly mortgage cost: $6,415

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,436

Total annual cost of living: $106,217

Livability: 88

Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.30

Property crime rate (per 1,000): 7.63

9) Westfield

Population total: 30,839

Population aged 65 and up: 4,458

Average household median income: $281,738

Average single-family home value: $1,182,660

Average monthly mortgage cost: $6,925

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,386

Total annual cost of living: $111,730

Livability: 87

Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.16

Property crime rate (per 1,000): 7.61

11) Glen Ridge

Population total: 7,797

Population aged 65 and up: 948

Average household median income: $317,792

Average single-family home value: $1,162,668

Average monthly mortgage cost: $6,808

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,431

Total annual cost of living: $110,868

Livability: 88

Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.52

Property crime rate (per 1,000): 13.91

12) Haddonfield

Population total: 12,456

Population aged 65 and up: 1,762

Average household median income: $264,817

Average single-family home value: $763,106

Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,468

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,062

Total annual cost of living: $78,361

Livability: 86

Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.32

Property crime rate (per 1,000): 12.11

13) Summit

Population total: 22,555

Population aged 65 and up: 2,892

Average household median income: $291,509

Average single-family home value: $1,310,834

Average monthly mortgage cost: $7,675

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,336

Total annual cost of living: $120,134

Livability: 84

Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.31

Property crime rate (per 1,000): 8.92

14) Chatham

Population total: 9,199

Population aged 65 and up: 982

Average household median income: $307,559

Average single-family home value: $1,260,189

Average monthly mortgage cost: $7,379

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,421

Total annual cost of living: $117,603

Livability: 81

Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.11

Property crime rate (per 1,000): 7.20

Here's a look at the full list:

Western Springs, Illinois Kenilworth, Illinois Lexington, Massachusetts Winchester, Massachusetts Winnetka, Illinois Ottawa Hills, Ohio Ridgewood, New Jersey Wellesley, Massachusetts Westfield, New Jersey Ross, California Glen Ridge, New Jersey Haddonfield, New Jersey Summit, New Jersey Chatham, New Jersey University Park, Texas Sammamish, Washington Wilmette, Illinois Vienna, Virginia Needham, Massachusetts Mill Valley, California Newton, Massachusetts Hopkinton, Massachusetts Lafayette, California Hingham, Massachusetts Cupertino, California Greenwich, Connecticut Los Altos, California Kensington, California Bellaire, Texas Los Gatos, California

