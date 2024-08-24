These NJ cities ranked among US safest, richest to live in 2024
NEW JERSEY - Six cities in New Jersey were ranked among the top 30 safest and wealthiest in the United States.
GOBankingRates collected a number of data points, including the average household income, total population, total households, cost of living indexes, crime rates and more.
Here's an in-depth look at the six NJ cities that made the list:
7) Ridgewood
- Population total: 26,043
- Population aged 65 and up: 3,444
- Average household median income: $277,428
- Average single-family home value: $1,095,623
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $6,415
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,436
- Total annual cost of living: $106,217
- Livability: 88
- Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.30
- Property crime rate (per 1,000): 7.63
9) Westfield
- Population total: 30,839
- Population aged 65 and up: 4,458
- Average household median income: $281,738
- Average single-family home value: $1,182,660
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $6,925
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,386
- Total annual cost of living: $111,730
- Livability: 87
- Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.16
- Property crime rate (per 1,000): 7.61
11) Glen Ridge
- Population total: 7,797
- Population aged 65 and up: 948
- Average household median income: $317,792
- Average single-family home value: $1,162,668
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $6,808
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,431
- Total annual cost of living: $110,868
- Livability: 88
- Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.52
- Property crime rate (per 1,000): 13.91
12) Haddonfield
- Population total: 12,456
- Population aged 65 and up: 1,762
- Average household median income: $264,817
- Average single-family home value: $763,106
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,468
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,062
- Total annual cost of living: $78,361
- Livability: 86
- Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.32
- Property crime rate (per 1,000): 12.11
13) Summit
- Population total: 22,555
- Population aged 65 and up: 2,892
- Average household median income: $291,509
- Average single-family home value: $1,310,834
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $7,675
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,336
- Total annual cost of living: $120,134
- Livability: 84
- Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.31
- Property crime rate (per 1,000): 8.92
14) Chatham
- Population total: 9,199
- Population aged 65 and up: 982
- Average household median income: $307,559
- Average single-family home value: $1,260,189
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $7,379
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,421
- Total annual cost of living: $117,603
- Livability: 81
- Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.11
- Property crime rate (per 1,000): 7.20
Here's a look at the full list:
- Western Springs, Illinois
- Kenilworth, Illinois
- Lexington, Massachusetts
- Winchester, Massachusetts
- Winnetka, Illinois
- Ottawa Hills, Ohio
- Ridgewood, New Jersey
- Wellesley, Massachusetts
- Westfield, New Jersey
- Ross, California
- Glen Ridge, New Jersey
- Haddonfield, New Jersey
- Summit, New Jersey
- Chatham, New Jersey
- University Park, Texas
- Sammamish, Washington
- Wilmette, Illinois
- Vienna, Virginia
- Needham, Massachusetts
- Mill Valley, California
- Newton, Massachusetts
- Hopkinton, Massachusetts
- Lafayette, California
- Hingham, Massachusetts
- Cupertino, California
- Greenwich, Connecticut
- Los Altos, California
- Kensington, California
- Bellaire, Texas
- Los Gatos, California
For the full study, click HERE.