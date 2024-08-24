Expand / Collapse search

These NJ cities ranked among US safest, richest to live in 2024

Published  August 24, 2024 5:01pm EDT
Long Island county ranked safest in US: report

The New York City metropolitan area has 10 of the nation's top 25 safest counties, according to a new report, and the highest rank is Long Island's very own Nassau County. FOX 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg has the details of the new report.

NEW JERSEY - Six cities in New Jersey were ranked among the top 30 safest and wealthiest in the United States.

GOBankingRates collected a number of data points, including the average household income, total population, total households, cost of living indexes, crime rates and more.

Here's an in-depth look at the six NJ cities that made the list:

7) Ridgewood

  • Population total: 26,043
  • Population aged 65 and up: 3,444
  • Average household median income: $277,428
  • Average single-family home value: $1,095,623
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $6,415
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,436
  • Total annual cost of living: $106,217
  • Livability: 88
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.30
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 7.63

9) Westfield

  • Population total: 30,839
  • Population aged 65 and up: 4,458
  • Average household median income: $281,738
  • Average single-family home value: $1,182,660
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $6,925
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,386
  • Total annual cost of living: $111,730
  • Livability: 87
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.16
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 7.61

11) Glen Ridge

  • Population total: 7,797
  • Population aged 65 and up: 948
  • Average household median income: $317,792
  • Average single-family home value: $1,162,668
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $6,808
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,431
  • Total annual cost of living: $110,868
  • Livability: 88
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.52
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 13.91

12) Haddonfield

  • Population total: 12,456
  • Population aged 65 and up: 1,762
  • Average household median income: $264,817
  • Average single-family home value: $763,106
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,468
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,062
  • Total annual cost of living: $78,361
  • Livability: 86
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.32
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 12.11

13) Summit

  • Population total: 22,555
  • Population aged 65 and up: 2,892
  • Average household median income: $291,509
  • Average single-family home value: $1,310,834
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $7,675
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,336
  • Total annual cost of living: $120,134
  • Livability: 84
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.31
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 8.92

14) Chatham

  • Population total: 9,199
  • Population aged 65 and up: 982
  • Average household median income: $307,559
  • Average single-family home value: $1,260,189
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $7,379
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,421
  • Total annual cost of living: $117,603
  • Livability: 81
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.11
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 7.20

Here's a look at the full list:

  1. Western Springs, Illinois
  2. Kenilworth, Illinois
  3. Lexington, Massachusetts
  4. Winchester, Massachusetts
  5. Winnetka, Illinois
  6. Ottawa Hills, Ohio
  7. Ridgewood, New Jersey
  8. Wellesley, Massachusetts
  9. Westfield, New Jersey
  10. Ross, California
  11. Glen Ridge, New Jersey
  12. Haddonfield, New Jersey
  13. Summit, New Jersey
  14. Chatham, New Jersey
  15. University Park, Texas
  16. Sammamish, Washington
  17. Wilmette, Illinois
  18. Vienna, Virginia
  19. Needham, Massachusetts
  20. Mill Valley, California
  21. Newton, Massachusetts
  22. Hopkinton, Massachusetts
  23. Lafayette, California
  24. Hingham, Massachusetts
  25. Cupertino, California
  26. Greenwich, Connecticut
  27. Los Altos, California
  28. Kensington, California
  29. Bellaire, Texas
  30. Los Gatos, California

For the full study, click HERE.