NJ school district prohibits all wireless devices: New policy explained

By , FOX 29 Staff and Cheyenne Corin
Published  August 14, 2024 10:45am EDT
New Jersey
South Jersey school district cracking down on wireless devices

Gone are the days students can use their phones and smart watches in class for some schools in South Jersey as they are cracking down on wireless devices this year. FOX 29's Cheyenne Corin has the story.

NEW YORK CITY - The Cherry Hill Public School District in NJ is cracking down on wireless devices this year, but they aren't stopping at just phones and tablets.

The district will prohibit the use of any device that "transmits and receives voice or data via electromagnetic signals without the use of wires or cables." Those devices include cell phones, smartwatches, ear buds and wireless headphones.

"Research shows that student use of wireless communication devices in schools, particularly cell phones, has negative effects on academic performance, focus, and mental health," the district says.

About the new policy

  • Under the new policy, students are banned from using wireless devices during instructional periods.
  • However, they can be used during lunch, recess, between classes, on school buses or during co-curricular activities.

"Discipline for violation of this policy shall be governed by the Student Code of Conduct," the policy said.

For more information on the policy,

Social media ban for kids

Meanwhile, back in June, the New York State Legislature passed a bill that would allow parents to regulate their children's social media algorithms. 

NY passes bill to ban social media for kids

The New York state Legislature has passed a bill that would allow parents to block their kids from getting social media posts suggested by a platform’s algorithm — a regulation that tries to curtail feeds that critics argue are addicting to children.

The move came amid concern over social media addiction in children. 

Based on content the legislation describes as "addictive", the bill would: 

  • Stop platforms from showing suggested posts (considered "addictive") to people under the age of 18
  • Block platforms from sending notifications about suggested posts to minors between midnight and 6 a.m. without parental consent
  • Only show posts from accounts they (children) follow

Under the bill, minors could still see suggested posts if they have what the bill defines as "verifiable parental consent."

Cheyenne Corin, with FOX 29 Philadelphia, helped contribute to this report.