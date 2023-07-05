NJ car stolen with 7-year-old boy inside

Police say a car thief stole a car in Irvington, New Jersey on Wednesday that had a 7-year-old boy inside.

The incident was caught on surveillance video.

According to authorities, around 8 a.m., Dwayne King placed his 7-year-old son, Jayden, who the family says is non-verbal and on the spectrum, in the back of his car to take him to summer school.

However, as King went to collect a garbage can, a robber wearing a mask jumped into the car and drove away.

The family says police quickly found the abandoned car with the seven-year-old safe inside.

Jayden's mother, Avionne King, says that the boy was not aware of the potential danger he was in and that he is doing fine.

Police are still searching for the suspects.