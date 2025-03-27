NJ bus crash near Wall Township shuts down parts of I-95

article

A crash involving a school bus and a passenger van in Wall Township, New Jersey, has shut down multiple eastbound lanes on I-95 and Route 34.

The collision occurred around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, resulting in the bus overturning onto its side.

As of 9:05 a.m., SkyFOX footage showed debris scattered across the highway, with the school bus still overturned.

It remains unclear how many people were involved, if there are any injuries, or whether there were school-aged children on board the bus at the time.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.