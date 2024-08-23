Belmar, NJ police bodycam details surfer arrest: 'Drop the surfboard'

The police chief in Belmar, NJ is defending the actions of her officers over the rough arrest of a surfer on a beach, and the department says police bodycam video justifies the charges.

In the video, police can be heard repeatedly saying: "Drop the surfboard."

Chief Tina Scott says her department received multiple complaints about surfers illegally entering the beach, as a badge is required. In response, officers were assigned to check for daily and seasonal badges.

Scott says the surfer, later identified as 28-year-old Liam Mahoney of Junction City, California, was not arrested for not having a badge, but instead for not obeying officer's instructions to provide identification given multiple times.

The chief says a review of the arrest is ongoing.

Timeline: What happened?

On Wednesday, user tillthenextlife posted video to Reddit's r/surfing community titled "Surfer in Belmar, New Jersey Arrested for Not Displaying Beach Badge on Wetsuit."

The video, taken Tuesday, begins with officers attempting to cuff Mahoney near 19th Avenue on the Monmouth County beach, according to the Asbury Park Press.

Liam Mahoney is detained by police as onlookers argue with officers.

Austin Downs, who took the video, told journalists with Storyful that Mahoney is his friend and that "the police seemed to have targeted him as soon as he stepped out of the water from surfing."

"Why are you guys arresting him? His badge is right here," a woman is heard asking police in Downs' video while holding what appears to be a badge.

A police officer puts Liam Mahoney in a headlock.

Mahoney is then seen arguing with two officers, each gripping one of Mahoney's arms. When Mahoney tries to shake them away, one officer puts him in a headlock and wrestles him to the ground.

The surfer is soon cuffed as onlookers gather and yell at police.

Liam Mahoney is placed in handcuffs on a Belmar, New Jersey, beach.

"Get off of him!" one woman yells.

"Belmar police, very disappointed," another person is heard saying as Mahoney is escorted away.

What is a beach badge?

Storyful reports that "beach badges are required for admission to Belmar beaches seven days a week between Memorial Day and Labor Day, according to the city’s website; a daily badge costs $12."

"Violators will be issued a summons and escorted from the beach and may not return until they have obtained a badge," the website stated.

What are the charges against Mahoney?

According to police, Mahoney was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and obstruction of justice. He was also issued a borough ordinance for "Beach Badge Required."

Liam Mahoney is escorted away by police.

What are police saying?

In a statement given to FOX 5 NY, the Belmar Police Department said it was aware of the arrest video circulating on social media.

"A thorough review of the circumstances of the arrest will be conducted, in accordance with applicable New Jersey Office of the Attorney General (OAG) guidelines," the statement read.