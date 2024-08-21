NJ police arrest surfer over beach badge, friend claims | VIDEO

The Brief Video shows police putting a surfer in a headlock during a rough arrest on a Belmar, New Jersey, beach. According to reports, Liam Mahoney, 28, was arrested for failing to provide a beach badge, which is required for entry. Belmar Police Department will conduct "a thorough review of the circumstances of the arrest."



Police in a popular Jersey Shore beach town are conducting a review over the rough arrest of a surfer, who was detained for failing to display a beach badge, the man's friend claims.

What happened?

On Wednesday, user tillthenextlife posted video to Reddit's r/surfing community titled "Surfer in Belmar, New Jersey Arrested for Not Displaying Beach Badge on Wetsuit."

The video, taken Tuesday, begins with officers attempting to cuff a surfer near 19th Avenue on the Monmouth County beach, according to the Asbury Park Press.

Liam Mahoney is detained by police as onlookers argue with officers

Police later identified the surfer as 28-year-old Liam Mahoney of Junction City, California.

Austin Downs, who took the video, told journalists with Storyful that Mahoney is his friend and that "the police seemed to have targeted him as soon as he stepped out of the water from surfing."

"Why are you guys arresting him? His badge is right here," a woman is heard asking police in Downs' video while holding what appears to be a badge.

A police officer puts Liam Mahoney in a headlock

Mahoney is then seen arguing with two officers, each gripping one of Mahoney's arms. When Mahoney tries to shake them away, one officer puts him in a headlock and wrestles him to the ground.

The surfer is soon cuffed as onlookers gather and yell at police.

Liam Mahoney is placed in handcuffs on a Belmar, New Jersey, beach

"Get off of him!" one woman yells.

"Belmar police, very disappointed," another person is heard saying as Mahoney is escorted away.

What is a beach badge?

Storyful reports that "beach badges are required for admission to Belmar beaches seven days a week between Memorial Day and Labor Day, according to the city’s website; a daily badge costs $12."

"Violators will be issued a summons and escorted from the beach and may not return until they have obtained a badge," the website stated.

What are the charges against Mahoney?

According to police, Mahoney was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and obstruction of justice. He was also issued a borough ordinance for "Beach Badge Required."

Liam Mahoney is escorted away by police

What are police saying?

In a statement given to FOX 5 NY, the Belmar Police Department said it was aware of the arrest video circulating on social media.

"A thorough review of the circumstances of the arrest will be conducted, in accordance with applicable New Jersey Office of the Attorney General (OAG) guidelines," the statement read.