NJ bakery makes Lionel Messi's birthday cake: See what's in it

Inside the Argentinian-American owned Dulce de Leche Bakery in West New York, New Jersy, the poetic process mirrors a tango, the cherished dance of Argentina's heritage. Rhythmic mixing of batter, smooth spreading of the frosting, every step just right and the result is mouth-watering enchantment.

Ana Urgilles, the owner, shared, "Cakes are big business. We sell a lot of cakes. This is a family business." Now in its 17th year in West New York, they operate multiple stores, becoming a well-known go-to for Buenos Aires-inspired sweet treats. "We know how to eat good stuff from Argentina," Ana added.

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a match between Argentina and Bolivia as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on September 09, 2021 in Buenos Aires, Expand

All their experience prepared them for a most unexpected order. At the beginning of the Copa America tournament in mid June, this bakery received a very special call from a member of the Argentinian national team. Staff members believe it was midfielder Rodrigo De Paul.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JULY 9: Rodrigo De Paul #7 and Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina talk during the Copa America 2024 semifinal match between Argentina and Canada at MetLife Stadium on July 9, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Ste Expand

The call came in after hours, requesting a birthday cake for none other than the legend, Leo Messi.

Imagine getting a call to bake a birthday cake for Leo Messi—a global sports icon, World Cup champion, and one of the most popular people on the planet. It wasn’t a prank or a joke; it was real. Dulce de Leche Bakery, one of the most well-respected Argentinian-American bakeries in the country, was entrusted with a special order for a national treasure.

"They called at nine o'clock at night. We rushed. We called Marielle, our manager, and she called the decorator. We met here. The problem was that we had to be at the hotel in Short Hills at 11 o'clock at night and it was nine o'clock," Ana recounted. The team was staying in Short Hills before the big match against Chile at MetLife Stadium on June 25th.

Ana explained, "We decided to do two cakes. One was a chocolate cake with two layers of dulce de leche. The other was the house cake, a big vanilla cake with a picture on it and two layers—one of dulce de leche and the other of peaches with meringue on the side. That's something we put on our cakes in Argentina." The photo on the cake was of Messi kissing the World Cup trophy the team won at the last tournament.

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates with the World Cup trophy at the end of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Get Expand

Everything was made to perfection and they delivered the cakes to the hotel in Short Hills on time.

"It was a mix of emotions, nervousness, happiness," Ana said.

They thought that would be it, but then Messi posted a photo to his 500 million Instagram followers of the cakes and his teammates, with the bakery's name visible on the boxes. The phones started blowing up. "He kept talking about the cake. It was unbelievable."

The Argentina team kept winning, bonded in part by sharing pastries from this bakery on Bergenline Avenue. A small boost in the intricate dance for another championship.

"Yeah, that's true. We are part of the story. I'm happy, I'm proud," Ana expressed.

Argentina will play Colombia for the Copa America championship on Sunday on Fox 5. The team is looking to complete a rare string of iconic victories. They won the 2022 World Cup in dramatic fashion against France and the previous Copa Cup in 2021 against Brazil. Completing this trifecta would put them in rarified territory among the all-time great national soccer teams in history.