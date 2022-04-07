Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from THU 10:47 PM EDT until FRI 3:15 AM EDT, Dutchess County
18
River Flood Warning
from FRI 2:40 AM EDT until FRI 10:47 PM EDT, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:20 PM EDT until FRI 12:07 PM EDT, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 12:18 AM EDT until FRI 6:00 AM EDT, Bergen County
Flood Warning
until FRI 10:00 AM EDT, Hunterdon County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 3:20 AM EDT until FRI 4:20 PM EDT, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 5:00 AM EDT until SAT 12:00 AM EDT, Middlesex County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 4:34 AM EDT until FRI 6:22 PM EDT, Middlesex County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 6:30 AM EDT until SAT 11:00 AM EDT, Morris County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 5:36 AM EDT until SUN 5:00 PM EDT, Morris County, Passaic County
Flood Warning
from THU 9:37 PM EDT until FRI 1:45 AM EDT, Morris County
Flood Warning
until FRI 3:00 AM EDT, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:11 AM EDT until FRI 2:00 PM EDT, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:06 PM EDT until FRI 5:07 PM EDT, Sullivan County
Flood Warning
from THU 9:29 PM EDT until FRI 1:30 AM EDT, Somerset County
Flood Warning
from THU 9:12 PM EDT until FRI 12:15 AM EDT, Orange County, Richmond County, Rockland County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County, Passaic County, Union County
Flood Warning
from THU 10:55 PM EDT until FRI 10:00 AM EDT, Warren County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:23 PM EDT until FRI 5:30 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Somerset County

Police hunt for gunman after American Dream Mall shooting

Published 
Updated 11:38PM
New Jersey
FOX 5 NY

Shooting at American Dream Mall

Police are investigating after a shooting at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

NEW JERSEY - The hunt is on for a gunman after the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey was put on lockdown Thursday night after a shooting.

According to authorities, the shooting, which happened at around 5:50 p.m., the gunfire was in a parking area and the incident was not an active shooter situation. 

 Governor Murphy said in a tweet that he had been briefed on the shooting.

"We are closely monitoring the situation, and are praying for those impacted. The public is advised to stay away from the area at this time," Murphy said.

Authorities said Thursday evening that the mall was secure and officers were safely removing patrons. 

Authorities say anyone looking to reunite with family members at the mall should go to Lot 26.

Police have not said if any arrests have been made in connection to the shooting. 

The mall will remain closed until further notice. 

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!  |  Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters