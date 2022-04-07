Police hunt for gunman after American Dream Mall shooting

The hunt is on for a gunman after the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey was put on lockdown Thursday night after a shooting.

According to authorities, the shooting, which happened at around 5:50 p.m., the gunfire was in a parking area and the incident was not an active shooter situation.

Governor Murphy said in a tweet that he had been briefed on the shooting.

"We are closely monitoring the situation, and are praying for those impacted. The public is advised to stay away from the area at this time," Murphy said.

Authorities said Thursday evening that the mall was secure and officers were safely removing patrons.

Authorities say anyone looking to reunite with family members at the mall should go to Lot 26.

Police have not said if any arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

The mall will remain closed until further notice.

