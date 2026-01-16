article

Former Nickelodeon child star Kianna Underwood was killed in a hit-and-run in Brooklyn earlier today, Jan. 16, according to TMZ.

Fatal hit-and-run in Brooklyn

What we know:

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the 33-year-old, who appeared on the 2005 Nickelodeon series "All That," suffered severe trauma to her head and torso after being hit by a gray vehicle.

TMZ was told that the NYPD received a 911 call around 6:49 a.m. earlier today, Jan. 16. Underwood was pronounced dead by EMS at the scene.

The sources also told TMZ that Underwood was left lying motionless in the roadway after being dragged under the car for nearly two blocks.

What we don't know:

The identity and whereabouts of the suspect are currently unknown.