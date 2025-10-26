Nick Mangold, Jets legend and former Ohio State standout, dies at 41

article

The Brief Former New York Jets center Nick Mangold has died at age 41. The seven-time Pro Bowler anchored the Jets’ offensive line for more than a decade. The team said he passed away Saturday night from complications related to kidney disease.



Nick Mangold, the stalwart center who anchored the Jets’ offensive line for over a decade and became one of the most respected players in franchise history, has passed away at the age of 41. The former Ohio State star battled chronic kidney disease and died Saturday night from related complications, according to team officials.

What we know:

Mangold was drafted 29th overall by the Jets in 2006 and quickly became the respected cornerstone of the team’s offensive line. Known for his strength, consistency and leadership, he started 171 games over 11 seasons and earned seven Pro Bowl selections and two first-team All-Pro honors, according to statistics from the New York Jets.

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 1: Nick Mangold #74 of the New York Jets looks on during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 1, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Jets 14-6.

Team owner Woody Johnson called Mangold "the heartbeat of our offensive line for a decade," adding that his leadership and toughness "defined an era of Jets football."

Earlier this month, Mangold shared publicly that he was undergoing dialysis treatment while awaiting a kidney transplant.

Tributes from teammates, coaches and fans are pouring in as the Jets and the broader football community mourn the loss of a player remembered for his grit and authenticity both on and off the field.

In a post on X, the New York Jets said, "We are heartbroken to share the news of Nick Mangold's sudden passing."