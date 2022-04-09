NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins killed in car accident

article

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed after being struck by a car in Florida.

Haskins’ agent, Cedric Saunders, told ESPN about the quarterback’s death, and the Steelers released a statement extending their condolences.

"I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. "He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken."

The 24-year-old Haskins was a first-round draft choice of Washington in 2019 and started seven games, going 2-5 as a rookie. The former Ohio State star was 1-5 in six starts the next season for the team, then was released. He was signed by Pittsburgh, but did not play in the 2021 season.

Haskins appeared to be working in South Florida this week with several teammates. He was expected to compete with Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky for a spot.

