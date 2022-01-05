Newborn baby found abandoned in plane bathroom

A woman was arrested after a newborn baby was allegedly found abandoned in the trash can in a plane lavatory.

It happened on an Air Mauritius plane on January 1, 2022, according to the BBC.

The plane had landed at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport from Madagascar.

Aiport officers allegedly made the discovery when they did a routine customs check on the plane. A 20-year-old woman who was believed to be the mother was arrested.

The baby survived and was taken to a hospital, according to the report. The new mother was expected to be charged with abandoning a newborn after her release from the hospital.