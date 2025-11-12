Teen caught with loaded gun at Newark charter high school, police say
NEWARK - A teen was caught with a loaded gun in Newark, New Jersey, according to police.
What we know:
Police arrested the 17-year-old student who allegedly tried to bring a loaded handgun into Great Oaks Legacy Charter High School in Newark.
Great Oaks Legacy Charter High School
According to Newark Public Safety, officers responded to the school at 17 Crawford Street around 9 a.m. after the student set off a metal detector and a handheld screening wand.
A search of the student’s book bag revealed the loaded firearm, officials said.
The teen was taken into custody without incident. No injuries were reported.
The Source: This article includes information from Newark Public Safety.