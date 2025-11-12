Teen caught with loaded gun at Newark charter high school, police say

article

The Brief A 17-year-old student was arrested after allegedly trying to bring a loaded handgun into Great Oaks Legacy Charter High School in Newark. The weapon was found in the student’s book bag after he triggered a metal detector and a handheld wand around 9:06 a.m. Wednesday. Police took the student into custody without incident; no injuries were reported.



A teen was caught with a loaded gun in Newark, New Jersey, according to police.

What we know:

Police arrested the 17-year-old student who allegedly tried to bring a loaded handgun into Great Oaks Legacy Charter High School in Newark.

Great Oaks Legacy Charter High School

According to Newark Public Safety, officers responded to the school at 17 Crawford Street around 9 a.m. after the student set off a metal detector and a handheld screening wand.

A search of the student’s book bag revealed the loaded firearm, officials said.

The teen was taken into custody without incident. No injuries were reported.