Newark schools to go fully remote at start of new school year

Students in New Jersey's largest public school system will not be going back to the classroom for the start of the new school year.

Newark Public Schools will go fully remote for education for at least the first grading period, which begins on Sept. 8 and ends on Nov. 17.

"All other related guidance regarding remote instruction remains in full effect," Newark Board of Education said on its website. The BOE advised families to reach out to individual schools and districts.

"If you have any other questions or concerns, please contact the Principal of your child's school for further instructions and assistance," the BOE said in a Facebook post.

Last week, Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order allowing all of the state's school districts to reopen for in-person learning if they could meet certain health and safety guidelines, which include maintaining social distance and mask-wearing for staff and students.

But Murphy also reversed an earlier decision and said schools have the option to start the year with all-remote classes.

