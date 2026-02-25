Expand / Collapse search

Car crash in Newark allegedly connected to ICE pursuit, according to Mayor Baraka

Published  February 25, 2026 4:55pm EST
Trump addresses immigration, sanctuary cities

"The first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens." President Donald Trump speaks on immigration at his State of the Union.

    • The City of Newark posted a statement from Mayor Ras Baraka about a car crash allegedly involved with an ICE pursuit on X.
    • Baraka claims that an investigation conducted by ICE led to a van fleeing the scene at Shanley Avenue in Newark.
    • Newark police were not involved in the incident, according to the mayor.

NEWARK - The City of Newark posted a statement from Mayor Ras Baraka about a car crash allegedly involved with an ICE pursuit on X.

‘ICE pursuit resulting in car accident’

Baraka claims that an investigation conducted by ICE led to a van fleeing the scene at Shanley Avenue in Newark.

This car chase reportedly led to an accident at Clinton Avenue and 10th Street, which allegedly involved a vehicle with three child passengers.

"State law prohibits law enforcement from chasing vehicles unless the suspect poses an imminent threat," Baraka included in the statement.

Newark police were not involved in the incident, according to the mayor.

The Source: This article includes information from a statement made by Newark Mayor Ras Baraka.

ImmigrationNew Jersey