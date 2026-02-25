Car crash in Newark allegedly connected to ICE pursuit, according to Mayor Baraka

The Brief The City of Newark posted a statement from Mayor Ras Baraka about a car crash allegedly involved with an ICE pursuit on X. Baraka claims that an investigation conducted by ICE led to a van fleeing the scene at Shanley Avenue in Newark. Newark police were not involved in the incident, according to the mayor.



Baraka claims that an investigation conducted by ICE led to a van fleeing the scene at Shanley Avenue in Newark.

This car chase reportedly led to an accident at Clinton Avenue and 10th Street, which allegedly involved a vehicle with three child passengers.

"State law prohibits law enforcement from chasing vehicles unless the suspect poses an imminent threat," Baraka included in the statement.

Newark police were not involved in the incident, according to the mayor.