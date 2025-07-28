NJ fugitive fires shots at officers in standoff involving baby: sources

A fugitive wanted for attempted murder allegedly fired shots at police in New Jersey Monday in a standoff that unfolded while a baby was in harm's way.

What we know:

According to authorities and sources, U.S. marshals were serving an arrest warrant to a suspect at a house in Newark just after 11 a.m., and city police were called to the scene to assist. According to officials, the man was wanted for an alleged attempted murder in nearby Hillside.

The fugitive had barricaded himself inside the home on the 400 block of Irvine Turner Boulevard, and a baby was outside that home inside a truck.

While the sequence of events is unclear, authorities have confirmed that the individual allegedly fired shots when police and marshals tried to approach him.

During the standoff, officers successfully brought the child to safety.

The man was placed under arrest, and no injuries were reported.

What they're saying:

"The gentleman came from another town, into the city of Newark, barricaded himself into a home. He is now in police custody and is no longer a threat to the public at this time," Newark Mayor Ras Baraka told the press.

What we don't know:

The sequence of events is unclear. It's also unclear if the officers fired back at the shooter. The specifics of the alleged crime that led to the warrant are also not clear, and the suspect's name has not been released.