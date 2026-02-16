New York drivers will face more points on their license as new penalties take effect

The Brief New York drivers now face license suspension after 10 points in 24 months, down from 11 points in 18 months. Penalties increased for speeding, cell phone use and reckless driving, and new violations now carry points. Officials say the changes aim to improve road safety, while AAA warns more drivers could lose their licenses.



A tougher penalty point system for driving infractions takes effect today in New York, increasing penalties for several traffic violations and lowering the threshold for license suspensions.

Under the new rules, drivers can have their licenses suspended after accumulating 10 points over a 24-month period.

Previously, drivers faced suspension after receiving 11 points within 18 months.

"Points will stay on your license longer and 11 points is the threshold at which you can your license can be suspended or revoked," Robert Sinclair Jr. a spokesperson for AAA says.

What they're saying:

State officials say the updated system is designed to crack down on dangerous driving and remove repeat offenders from the road.

"We’re hopeful that this will make drivers think twice — especially after they get one violation — about engaging in behaviors that puts them at risk of getting a second ticket," said Alec Slatkey, a spokesperson for AAA.

Updated points system

Penalties for several common violations have increased.

Speeding

Speeding up to 10 mph over the limit now results in four points instead of three.

Using phone while driving

The penalty for using a cell phone while driving increases from five points to six, and reckless driving rises from five points to eight.

Drivers now also receive points for certain violations that previously did not carry them. Operating a vehicle with a broken taillight or headlight results in one point each, while making an illegal U-turn results in two points.

What you can do:

More serious offenses carry even steeper consequences.

Alcohol- or drug-related convictions result in 11 points, as does operating a vehicle without a license — exceeding the new suspension threshold.

Points will also remain on drivers’ records longer under the updated system.

AAA officials say the harsher penalties could lead to more drivers losing their driving privileges.

State officials, however, argue the changes will improve road safety by discouraging risky behavior.