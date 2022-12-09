New York's first officially licensed weed shop to open near Apollo Theater

New York's first officially licensed pot shop will reportedly open on 125th Street in Harlem, right across from the famed Apollo Theater.

A state-run board known as "The Dormitory Authority" has been given the task of choosing the locations for the state's new licensed weed dispensaries.

Regulators have awarded 36 licenses to sell marijuana: 28 to retailers and 8 to not-for-profit groups.

Cannabis farmers in New York say they have over a billion dollars of marijuana stored and ready to be distributed to retailers but are waiting for a decision on a court fight over the state's licensing criteria.