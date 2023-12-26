Christmas on the clock, not so bad for some New Yorkers

Whether you’re a cab driver, cashier, or cop, even on Christmas, you’ve got your work cut out for you.

Though Lew Allison’s years of working Christmas are over, he remembers those Christmas nights spent racing the clock to meet deadlines.

"I was a journalist, a broadcast journalist and if there was something going on for Christmas Eve or Christmas, I was working." — Lew Allison

Now of course, lots of doors are shut to celebrate the holiday, but some doors are wide open. One’s that you can walk right in and still get a warm smile…thanks to doormen like Oscar Cruz who’s spent decades at the door and on Christmas often.

"We do everything for them, packages, laundry, taxi, you know and it’s a great job I would never change it for nothing else. I’ve been here 21 years," he said.

Many like Cruz, who’s worked more than 20 Christmas nights, say they are excited about another opportunity to simply serve others and the holiday tips aren’t bad either.

"They will treat you good, we treat them good respect, and they compensate you the right way." — Oscar Cruz

Not all of those on the Christmas grind feel like the Grinch stole their holiday.

We ran into Veronica Zhang, a full-time pre-med student with 2 jobs who’s keeping the work she does in perspective this year since it’s a step toward a rewarding career in the medical field in the next two years.

"I’d say that I admire them for showing up to do their job and to take care of their families and to celebrate the next day." — Lew Allison

"Helping others has always been my passion. This is why I’m in pre-med hoping I could help people more in the future," Zhang said.

That tenacity, grit, and grind is all well-received from those who not only know what’s it like but depend on their service, especially on Christmas.