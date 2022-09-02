New Yorkers ready to enjoy Labor Day weekend

If you're having a hard time saying so long to summer, good news, you're not the only one.

Crowds of people packed the ferries in New York City on Friday to spend their last unofficial weekend of summer on Fire Island, while others opted to stay on the shore to get a head start at the beach.

Looking back - it was a memorable summer for many with the COVID-19 restrictions easing up.

Park officials predict close to a quarter of a million visitors at local state beaches over the next few days.

State officials extended swimming through September 18 at beaches including here at Robert Moses, Jones Beach, Sunken Meadow and Hither Hills.